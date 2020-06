Patricia B. Perry1954 ~ 2020A wake will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please call for a reservation at 801-474-9119 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Saturday; to help facilitate social distancing. There will be a private family service for Pat on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am and she will be laid to rest at the Midway City Cemetery in Midway, Utah. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to view an extended obituary.