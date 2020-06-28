Patricia B. Perry
1954 ~ 2020
A wake will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please call for a reservation at 801-474-9119 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Saturday; to help facilitate social distancing. There will be a private family service for Pat on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am and she will be laid to rest at the Midway City Cemetery in Midway, Utah. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to view an extended obituary.
1954 ~ 2020
A wake will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please call for a reservation at 801-474-9119 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Saturday; to help facilitate social distancing. There will be a private family service for Pat on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am and she will be laid to rest at the Midway City Cemetery in Midway, Utah. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to view an extended obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.