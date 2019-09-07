|
Patricia Curtis Belnap
1935 ~ 2019
Our Nannie, Patricia Curtis Belnap, passed away on September 3, 2019 to be united with the love of her life. She was born on November 28, 1935 to A. Ray Curtis and Elaine Broadbent Curtis. Patricia married her soulmate, Vaughn Leonard Belnap, on March 10, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple and together they raised five independent children.
Pat loved caring for people. Whether in her work with patients at an orthopedic surgeon's office, being a secretary for numerous companies, or working at the office at Hale Center Theatre where she finished her career doing what she loved most, enjoying the theatre.
Music was a big part of her life and one of her most rewarding experiences was serving as President and Soloist for The Allegro Women's Chorus under the baton of A. Burt Keddington. She also enjoyed performing with her husband, following her children on their many endeavors, and fulfilling her many callings with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which included being the Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society President. Along with her husband she served for nearly five years as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple.
Nannie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Vaughn Belnap; her son, Curtis Belnap; and great grandson, Wyatt Eckert. She is survived by four children; Steven Vaughn (Gayla), Jeffrey Vaughn, Vickie B. Clark (John), and Tamara Lyn Encke; sibling; Carol Delbridge, Mary Gourley (Mike), Thomas Curtis (Suzanne), and Jody Bailey (Mike); 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
The funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9 at 1 o'clock pm at the ward house located at 5235 South Wesley Road in Salt Lake City. Prior to the funeral a viewing will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 6-8 PM at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 South Highland Drive in Holladay and hour prior to services at the church. Memories may be shared at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019