|
|
Patricia Decker Woolley
1925 ~ 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Patricia ("Patty Ruth") Decker Woolley on July 23, 2019. Born March 14, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Feramorz (Fera) Decker and his wife Rhoda Mullett Decker, Pat lived in Park City until the age of six.
Pat attended Salt Lake City public schools and graduated from the University of Utah (member of Chi Omega and Garden Park Ward), followed by attaining a Master of Arts degree in Education at Columbia University in New York City.
Pat married Nathan Woolley, also of Salt Lake City, on December 24, 1949 in a small ceremony at her home on 9th South. They departed shortly after for Denver University where Nathan was enrolled in Architecture School. From there they travelled throughout Europe with the School of Architecture and ultimately returned to Salt Lake to make their permanent home.
In 1968 the family (Pat, Nathan and four children) moved to New Jersey where they made their home for nine years, returning to Salt Lake in 1976. Soon after their arrival in Salt Lake, Pat became certified to provide student counseling services with the Granite School District, retiring in the late 1980s.
Pat had a lifelong love of the arts, sciences, and continuous learning. In her retirement years she became a prolific water color artist and produced many works which she shared with friends and family. Her spirit, talents, and love of nature will live on through these works as well as through her great appreciation of friends and the world around her.
Her love of the mountains and her family cabin in Holiday Park where she spent the summers of her youth was a defining place for her. She enjoyed summers there for 94 years with family and friends and it was always her wish to spend as much time there as possible. In recent years, that wish was fulfilled with many trips "up the canyon" with her daughter Jane (and Marg), her long-time caregivers, including a final trip with Jane in June of this year.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Feramorz Decker and Rhoda Mullett Decker, husband Nathan, brother Hal Decker and his wife Bunty, and daughter-in-law Victoria Woolley.
She is survived by her four children: Mark of Salt Lake, John (Nancy) of Califon, NJ, Paul (Todd) of Eagle, ID, and Jane (Marg) of Salt Lake; four grandchildren, Amber (Corey) Tuckness, Sarah (Dave) Gielchinsky, Dana Woolley, and Aspen Woolley; two great grandchildren, Tynan and Abriel Tuckness; niece Lee Brill (Decker), and nephew David Decker.
At her request, no funeral will be held and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any wildlife organization or .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019