Patricia Diane Patton
1954-2019
Beloved mother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend returned to her heavenly home, September 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. A fight Patty faced for nearly ten years. Born December 17, 1954 in Tooele, Utah to Henry and Margie Patton of Kearns, Utah. Both preceded Patty in death. Patty was the oldest of five children. Her siblings consist of a brother, Steven Patton, and sisters, Paula Wade, Peggy Steed , and Nancy Benincosa. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. Patty was a wonderful mother to her son, John Mulderig, Jr. and daughter Madasen Pasmann.
Patty worked as a hairdresser at Steur and Friends for over thirty years where she remained until her health would no longer allow. She never let her illness slow her down; she was always ready to greet her clients with a warm smile and a listening ear. Many that knew Patty, professionally and personally, experienced her positive attitude and love of life. She always said, "Never stop living" and she lived by that motto herself.
She was a master gardener, a lover of traveling, animals, and music, especially her violin which she cherished. Patty loved to watch the Utah Jazz and the Utah Utes Basketball. More than anything, Patty loved her family and valued the close friendships she had throughout the years. Many people will miss Patty and the way she listened, accepted, and loved them.
Patty joined a support group at Huntsman Cancer Institute for women with metastatic breast cancer. There she built connections with other wonderful women fighting the same fight, many who have now passed on. She was also introduced to Jenny Mackenzie, a filmmaker. Jenny was inspired to make a documentary titled "However Long," which follows the lives of women in the support group. Patty had the opportunity to share her courageous story in the documentary. Jenny Mackenzie beautifully highlights the reality of metastatic breast cancer and the need for awareness. Patty will continue to live on through the film.
Patty gave a gift she hopes will benefit other women who may face metastatic breast cancer as she donated her body to cancer research. Many thanks to Alana Welm and her team at the University of Utah for gifting Patty the opportunity to help others even as she has passed.
Patty's family and friends owe a profound gratitude to the amazing care provided from Huntsman Cancer Institute, especially Dr. Saundra Buys and Lisa Gauchay. The amazing team gave us more time with Patty and she was able to continue being the beautiful warrior we admired her for.
Appreciation to Susan, her hospice nurse, along with other caregivers, who made her feel comfortable and cared for her in her last days. Thank you for helping Patty and family during those sensitive times.
Patty was ready to take this next step and looked forward to a grand and happy reunion with her parents, niece, and nephew along with countless loved ones who were waiting for her.
In memory of Patty, please consider donating to the women's breast cancer research program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute (www.huntsmancancer.org) and continue to "Keep on living" and having a positive attitude, as Patty would.
There will be no formal gathering. Family will gather to celebrate Patty and remember the positive light she was in everyone's life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019