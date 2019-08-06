|
|
Patricia Eva Alice Baxter
1966-2019
Spring City, UT-Patricia Eva Alice (Lund/Konold) Baxter passed away June 27 at 9:30 AM due to natural causes.
Capricious, eccentric, unpredictable, kind hearted. Lover of animals, plants, glass and the down trodden.
My Butterfly has gone, Ken Baxter.
Survived by: her husband Ken Baxter, daughter Chereneh K Lentz and her two Chinamen, Kailyer Konold and Kean Konold.
Graveside service Friday August 9, 3PM. Spring City Cemetery. Pot luck get together at their home, 15E 200N, after.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019