Patricia Hatch Cofer
1931~2020
Patricia Hatch Ball-Case-Cofer, 88, passed away on April 16. 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on July 6, 1931 in Salt Lake City to Golden and Jessie Hatch. She married John Cofer on August 21, 1999.
She loved painting, gardening, and being the Hospitality Country Club Hostess. She was an amazing seamstress and floral designer. She enjoyed travel and family events. She attended Mountain View Christian Assembly.
She is survived by her husband; John Cofer, children; Shauna (Tom) Pfaff, Cheri (Duane) Betournay, Vickey (John) Hellstrom, Jeff (Tara) Ball, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and her dog, Sidney.
She was preceded in death by her daughter; Cheri Betournay, and sisters; Delores Bartlett and Sandra Henderson.
A staggered viewing of 10 people at a time will be held Thursday, April 23, from 6-8 pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT. A graveside will be held Friday, April 24 at 2:00 pm at the same location.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. For more information please visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/patricia-cofer/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020