Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Patricia Hunsaker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bennion 19 th Ward,
6250 S. 2200 W
Taylorsville, UT
View Map

Patricia Hunsaker


1942 ~ 2020 -
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Hunsaker Obituary
Patricia Gale Hunsaker was born on June 10, 1943, to Oscar Jay and Esther Thayne Hunsaker. She passed away peacefully February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Oscar Ferrall Hunsaker. She is survived by Tom (Margaret) Hunsaker, LaRae (Robert) Perry, Larry (Paula) Hunsaker, Dee (Sandra) Hunsaker, Jim (Ruth) Hunsaker, Susie (Richard) Wegener and many nieces and nephews she truly loved.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bennion 19th Ward, 6250 S. 2200 W. Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment at the West Jordan Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -