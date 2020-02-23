|
|
Patricia Gale Hunsaker was born on June 10, 1943, to Oscar Jay and Esther Thayne Hunsaker. She passed away peacefully February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Oscar Ferrall Hunsaker. She is survived by Tom (Margaret) Hunsaker, LaRae (Robert) Perry, Larry (Paula) Hunsaker, Dee (Sandra) Hunsaker, Jim (Ruth) Hunsaker, Susie (Richard) Wegener and many nieces and nephews she truly loved.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bennion 19th Ward, 6250 S. 2200 W. Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment at the West Jordan Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020