Patricia Hunter- Rowse
May 15, 1941 - Oct 29, 2019
Patty was born in Santa Monica, CA but grew up in Silver City, NM. where her heart remains. She earned her undergrad and masters in Education from Western New Mexico University and devoted her life to family, friends and above all, to kids - especially those in need of an advocate. She began her career as a teacher, moved to Utah and became an elementary school principle and eventually a superintendent of schools.
Patty had a zest for life and got up at the crack of dawn. She loved to travel and experienced so many amazing adventures and friendships throughout her life. She ate dessert in Paris and rode camels in Morocco. Family was everything, as children we were blessed to grow up with cousins, grandparents, aunts, uncles and dear friends in our lives.
Patty is survived by her children Mike (Linda) Rowse of Silver City, NM. Sherry (John) Olden Park City, UT. Corby (Arlen) Short Apex, NC. Amye Rowse Salt Lake City, UT. Alison Rowse Salt Lake City, UT. Mother Gene Hunter and sister Sharon (Marty) Steffan. Grandkids Jocelyn, Marissa, Chelsie, Madison, Bodie, Macey and Ryder. Great granddaughter, Ava. She is preceded in death by her father Paul Hunter and her brother Drew Hunter. Thank you to the devoted caregivers and hospice workers who cared so much in her last years and days.
In the words of her favorite musician, Willie Nelson - Patty is On The Road Again in search of Blue Skies. We love you, Nan! In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to foundation.wnmu.edu in Patty's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019