Patricia Keetch Ottosen
1937 - 2020
Patricia Keetch Ottosen was born to Harold Keetch and LaRena Nielsen on April 2, 1937. She died of natural causes on July 14, 2020.
She grew up primarily in the Lindon, Utah area. She graduated Pleasant Grove High School where she was a vibrant, active, and popular student. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she willingly served in many callings. She loved reading, writing family newsletters, and discussing philosophical issues. She loved nature and animals. She made the most-excellent bread. She was known for her curiosity and energy.
She was married to Glen Ferd for many years. Together they raised six children-Steven Ottosen, Kellie Ottosen, Garry Ottosen, Ronald Ottosen, Jeff Ottosen, and Patti Ottosen. They also adopted Haley Ottosen. She raised her family on the principles of hard work, love for family, and passion for learning. Besides her children and their spouses, she is loved by her remaining brother-Vance Keetch, 17 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, brother Bill, and two grandsons-Reggie Ottosen and Kade Ottosen. Her love will be greatly missed.
Her remains will be buried at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The COVID19 virus prevents a large celebration of life, but family and close friends will gather for a service honoring her at the LDS Chapel located at 3261South Village Parkway, Saratoga Springs at 11:30 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
11:30 AM
LDS Chapel
July 25, 2020
