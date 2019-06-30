Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Midvale 7th Ward Chapel,
8350 S. Jackson Street (250 W.),
Midvale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Midvale 7th Ward Chapel,
8350 S. Jackson Street (250 W.)
Midvale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Deakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Larsen Deakin


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Larsen Deakin Obituary
Patricia Larsen Deakin
(10/14/1952 - 6/24/2019)
Our loved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on June 24, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer.
Patricia was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lyle and Dana Larsen. She was raised in Riverton, Utah and attended Bingham High School where she met the love of her life, Dan Alva Deakin. They were married on February 18, 1972 and later solemnized in the temple.
Patricia and Dan lived in West Jordan, and La Point, Utah before moving to Midvale, Utah where they lived for thirty years. During this time, Patricia worked for American Express in many different positions for 22 years.
Patricia and Dan recently fulfilled their lifelong dream of moving to Casa Grande, Arizona where they lived until she passed away.
Patricia is survived by her husband Dan, her son Alva, daughter Angella Gailey, and 4 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Lyle (Carol) Larsen, Larry (Barbara) Larsen, Kathleen (Paul, deceased) Howard, and sister-in-law, Julie Larsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dana and Lyle Larsen, her brother Robert Larsen and her daughter, Dawn Ann Deakin.
Funeral services will be held on July 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Midvale 7th Ward Chapel, 8350 S. Jackson Street (250 W.), Midvale, Utah. There will be a viewing on July 2, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, or on July 3 at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. There will be a luncheon at the church following. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now