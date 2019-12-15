|
|
Patricia LaVon Ewing
1934 ~ 2019
Taylorsville-Patricia LaVon Ewing
Patricia, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, passed through the veil into the arms of her Savior on December 11, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel at 5635 South 2200 West, in Taylorsville. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019