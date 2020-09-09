1/
Patricia Lavon Gust Sturgill was born September 4, 1920. She was born in Bingham Canyon, Ut to parents Herbert Gust and Estella Abrahamson Gust. She passed away from pneumonia and Covid-19 on September 6, 2020. Patricia was married to Harold L Sturgill on May 15, 1940. They raised four children in Bingham Canyon and Kearns, Utah, Lee Sturgill, Drake Sturgill, Mishele Sturgill Mauney and Kelly Sturgill. She was preceded in death by her husband, three siblings, Mae Gust Goodwin, Kay Gust Thomas, Russell Gust and is survived by one brother, Don Gust, her children and several grandchildren.
At Patricia's request, no service will be held.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
