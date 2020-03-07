Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Saint Catherine Parish and Newman Center
170 S. University St.
Salt Lake City., UT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Catherine Parish and Newman Center
170 S. University St.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum
275, U St.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map

Patricia Lynn Hall Salser


1941 - 2020
Patricia Lynn Hall Salser Obituary
Patricia Lynn Salser
1941 ~ 2020
Nampa, Idaho-Patricia Lynn Hall Salser, died February 29, 2020, at her home in Nampa, Idaho.
Pat Salser was born July 22, 1941, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Dorothy Jean Peay Hall and Charles James Hall.
She married Gary Don Salser in 1958, in Arco, Butte, Idaho.
She is survived by their two children, Donald Troy Salser (Heather), and Tracey Lynn Salser, (Gordon) Terry, four grandchildren, Kimber, Chase, Ryan, Aaron and 2 great grandchildren, Roxanne & Keela, with a brother, Michael,(Gwen) Hall of Bountiful, and many nieces and nephews. Surviving are 2 sister- in- laws, Joan Salser Davis, and Carolyn Salser (Gene) Puls of Idaho.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9th at 10:00 am at Saint Catherine Parish and Newman Center, 170 S. University St., Salt Lake City. The family will be available for visitation 30 minutes prior to the Mass.
Committal will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 275, U St. Salt Lake City, Utah, immediately following the Mass.
Please view an extended obituary and share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020
