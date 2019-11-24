|
|
Patricia Louise Maack Bland passed away on November 21, 2019, after valiantly enduring multiple myeloma. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 6, 1928, to Myrtle Hughes and Theodore Maack. She married Robert C. Bland on September 15, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Thorell (Alan), Anita Dean (Leslie), Roberta Wright (Taylor), Roger Bland (Shawna), Paula Chapman Thomas (Allan); 22 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sister Joan Drage.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Shawn Eric Thorell; and granddaughter, Kristin Ann Wright Wester.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Crystal Heights 1st Ward, 1970 East Stratford Ave (2560 South). Friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the Church Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
For full obituary and condolences, visit HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019