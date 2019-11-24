Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Crystal Heights 1st Ward
1970 East Stratford Ave (2560 South)
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Crystal Heights 1st Ward
1970 East Stratford Ave (2560 South)
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Spanish Fork City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Maack Bland


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Maack Bland Obituary
Patricia Louise Maack Bland passed away on November 21, 2019, after valiantly enduring multiple myeloma. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 6, 1928, to Myrtle Hughes and Theodore Maack. She married Robert C. Bland on September 15, 1947. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Thorell (Alan), Anita Dean (Leslie), Roberta Wright (Taylor), Roger Bland (Shawna), Paula Chapman Thomas (Allan); 22 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sister Joan Drage.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; grandson, Shawn Eric Thorell; and granddaughter, Kristin Ann Wright Wester.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Crystal Heights 1st Ward, 1970 East Stratford Ave (2560 South). Friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the Church Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
For full obituary and condolences, visit HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -