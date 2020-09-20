Patricia Ruth Farnsworth Maurer

1929 - 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away September 17, 2020 at the tender age of 91.Pat was born in S.L.C., UT. on June 10, 1929 to Reuben and Ruth (Christie) Farnsworth. Growing up, the family moved many many times. This was hard on her feeling like she never laid down roots. So when she married it was important for her to have stability for her children, she stayed in her home for 54 years. The family eventually landed on Stratford Dr. where she spent her high school years at South High graduating in 1948. Pats father Reuben worked for Utah Power and Light as a bookkeeper. Pat followed in her fathers footsteps spending her career as a Bookkeeper for ZCMI. At the age of 21 Pat contracted Rhuematic Fever. It damaged her heart valve and at the age of 24 she was one of the first recipients of open heart surgery in the Salt Lake Valley receiving a St. Jude replacement valve. That valve lasted 30 years and in 1983 she received her second St. Jude replacement valve, that kept her heart beating for almost 40 years, with the help of two separate pacemakers. Shortly after her surgery, she met the love of her life, John Maurer. Knowing how precious life is they married quickly on June 24, 1954 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After marriage they moved to Eugene, OR. where John finished his Engineering Degree and Pat worked in retail. While in Oregon they found that they were unable to have children, so they started their adoption journey and were graced with 3 beautiful children, all from Oregon. They returned to Utah where Pat worked in retail for ZCMI, having summers off and working only weekends and evenings so that she could be home to raise her children. She spent the last 15 years working full time at the ZCMI District Office as and Auditor. Pat and John participated in the Navajo Placement Program which brought Marilyn Martin to the Maurer family. Pat loved to bowl. She bowled on many leagues with her daughter, neices, friends and co-workers. She was the Star of the Church Roadshows and she and John spent 7 years leading the Young Women on their 4th year hike. Pat and John served in many callings for the LDS church. They were Temple workers at the Jordan River Temple and were released when they were called to serve as Missionaries at the Utah State Prison. They were instrumental in furthering the Genealogy Research Program using the inmates as researchers, they also helped to start the African Amercian Genealogy Research Program. They served beyond their one year mission call for an additional 11 years. They were also Home Teachers to several inmates and maintained friendships beyond the prison walls. Pats love was traveling. Throughout their retirement years they traveled and cruised extensively, visiting the many beautiful wonders of the world. Pats claim to fame was her Aunt Betty Compson who played in the Silent films, her Uncle Christie who invented the Auto Lock for Ford cars and her Uncle Philo T. Farnsworth who invented the television. Pats love of the Lord was manifest in the way she loved and helped others. Her service to those beyond her family was a great lesson. Throughout their life, Pat and John not only raised their children but they helped in the raising of their grandchildren and great grandchildren and were instrumental in changing and molding their lives. They were unconditional in their love for all who walked throught their door and needed a helping hand. Mom, you will be missed but so glad you are reunited with Dad. Pat is survived by her son Scott (Laurie) daughter Annette (Quito) Atwood, Navajo daughter Marilyn Martin, daughter in law, Nancy Maurer, granddaughters Rose (Blash) Williams, Heather (Adam) Kimler grandsons Weston Maurer, Indiana (Mckenzie) Atwood, Dakota (Shantelle) Atwood, Nebraska and Montana Atwood, great granddaughter Celeste (Jake) Swift, Kayla Williams, Freya Atwood, great grandsons, James LeCheminant, Gauge and Kashton Kimler, Bronson, Heath and Odin Atwood. Sister, Mary Anthon. Preceded in death by her husband Charles John, son Charles Kevin, great granddaughter Candace Samples, brother Jack Farnsworth and sister Betty Peterson. Special thanks to Alexa Nielson who was Pats in home caretaker, what a blessing. Also, special, special friend Sandy Saddler who was there every step of the way, and Symbii Hospice caregivers Teresa, Maria and Tia. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 26 at the Sandy Alta Heights Chapel on 8600 S. 1475 E. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10-11:45 that morning with the service beginning at Noon. Interment to follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.



