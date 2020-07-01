Julia Patricia McGuire Briggs

1934 ~ 2020

Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother peacefully passed away June 26, 2020 at her home with her sweetheart by her side - the daughter of the late Michael and Julia McGuire, mother of Kathy Brenenstall and sister of Iva Bailey, Harold, Mike, and Von McGuire.

Julia (known by all as Pat or Patricia) was born October 21, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Parley C. Briggs (Clinton), her loving husband of 68 years, April 29, 1952. Clinton survives her. She is also survived by her sons Randy, Kevin, Barry, and Jimmy; daughters Susan, Brenda, and Julia; 30 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

More than anything in life, Pat loved her family, immediate and extended. She continuously created spontaneous activities that brought joy and happiness into the lives of her family and others. The numbers of outfits, costumes, blankets, etc. that she sewed over the years, created many cherished memories for children and grandchildren. She frequently sacrificed her own time, comforts, and expenses to help a loved one in a jam. Including taking care of her invalid mother for more than 9 years. She held little value for material possessions and placed all value on lifting those around her. More than one of her grandchildren has been heard to say, "grandma's house is a magical place". All take comfort in the happy reunions she is having with her loved ones on the other side.

Internment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery beside her parents and brother Von.



