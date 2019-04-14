Home

Vigil
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church
4914 2200 W
Salt Lake City, UT
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Patricia McNeer
1937 ~ 2019
Patricia Ellen McNeer, 82 passed away peacefully April 8, 2019. She was born to Raymond Voil McKenzie and Martha Loretta Larkin on March 13, 1937. Patricia married the love of her life James Edwin McNeer who preceded her in death.
A Vigil/Rosary will take place Tuesday, April 16th from 7:00-9:00 pm at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church located at 4914 S. 2200 W., Taylorsville, UT 84129. A viewing will be held Wednesday, April 17th from 9:45-10:45 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
