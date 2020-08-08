1/2
Patricia Mitchell
1970 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Mitchell
1970 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Patricia "Patty" Mitchell, age 49, died on August 4, 2020 at her home in the West Jordan Care Center surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 25, 1970, in Murray, UT to William and Lorena Mitchell. Patty was a special child of God. She loved everyone and always had a big smile.
She lived at the West Jordan Care Center for 27 years. She got to have so many life experiences through the Care Center and made many friends who became her family. Special thank you to all the staff and residents at the West Jordan Care Center, who have our deepest gratitude
Patty is survived by her parents, William "Bill" and Lorena Mitchell, her twin sister Sherry Mitchell, Susan (John) Morandy, Annette Barron, and many nieces and nephews.
Patty is preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Rosenhan, her grandparents, James and Veone Mitchell and Devan and Zella Roberts.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 2 PM - 3 PM with a graveside service to follow at 3 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84123.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
