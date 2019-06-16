Home

Patricia Morgan Witte


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Morgan Witte Obituary
Patricia Morgan Witte
1930~2019
Murray, UT-Pat Witte, 89, passed away June 12, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Murray, UT. Pat was the daughter of Freda Scott and Dwight Morgan. After graduating from the U of U she taught swimming at the YWCA. She met and married the love of her life Norm Witte, a returning sailor. They were married over 60 years. She then started work at Saint Mark's Hospital in the nursery where she met her life-long friends. After retiring she continued volunteering in the Woman's Center. Pat was a devoted mother who loved golfing, boating, water skiing, swimming, and traveling. She is survived by her three children Shawn, Bruce, and Terri. Preceded in death Norm. Pat's family would like to thank hospice for all the loving care they provided. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Pat touched many people's lives and she will always be held dear in our hearts.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
