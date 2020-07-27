1/1
Patricia Orgill
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Francis Orgill (Grandma Pattie)

1959 - 2020

Our beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away July 23, 2020 as a result of Diabetic complications.

Pattie was born May 23, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah and was the daughter of Ralph Francis Sr. and Bonnie Lou Francis. She graduated from West High School in 1977. For the last 20 years, Pattie has worked for Granite School District as a teacher's aide. Family was her top priority. She lived for family dinners, birthdays, and holiday parties. Her most favorite holiday, was likely Halloween. From Witches Night Out with her daughters to being voted favorite neighborhood house for trick-or-treating. Her eleven grandchildren were her pride and joy, which would explain why "Grandma Pattie" was her favorite name. Pattie easily would make friends wherever she went. She was known for her compassionate personality and to make someone smile.

Pattie married Ramon O. Orgill Jr. on December 8, 1978. Together they had four children. Hilarie, Heather, Ryan and Robbie. Pattie and Ramon later divorced. On February 9, 2018 Pattie married Joseph Hunter. Together they enjoyed life and making memories with family.

Pattie is survived by her father Ralph Francis Sr, Brother Ralph Francis Jr, Sister Judy Smith, husband, and children: Hilarie Cline (Bret), Heather Yorgason (Matthew), Ryan Orgill (Karina), Robbie Orgill (Kelsie) and eleven grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her mother.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 29, 2020. These services will be invitation only due to the pandemic. A viewing for friends and family will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy.

Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be made at larkinmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved