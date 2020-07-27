Patricia Francis Orgill (Grandma Pattie)
1959 - 2020
Our beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away July 23, 2020 as a result of Diabetic complications.
Pattie was born May 23, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah and was the daughter of Ralph Francis Sr. and Bonnie Lou Francis. She graduated from West High School in 1977. For the last 20 years, Pattie has worked for Granite School District as a teacher's aide. Family was her top priority. She lived for family dinners, birthdays, and holiday parties. Her most favorite holiday, was likely Halloween. From Witches Night Out with her daughters to being voted favorite neighborhood house for trick-or-treating. Her eleven grandchildren were her pride and joy, which would explain why "Grandma Pattie" was her favorite name. Pattie easily would make friends wherever she went. She was known for her compassionate personality and to make someone smile.
Pattie married Ramon O. Orgill Jr. on December 8, 1978. Together they had four children. Hilarie, Heather, Ryan and Robbie. Pattie and Ramon later divorced. On February 9, 2018 Pattie married Joseph Hunter. Together they enjoyed life and making memories with family.
Pattie is survived by her father Ralph Francis Sr, Brother Ralph Francis Jr, Sister Judy Smith, husband, and children: Hilarie Cline (Bret), Heather Yorgason (Matthew), Ryan Orgill (Karina), Robbie Orgill (Kelsie) and eleven grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her mother.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 29, 2020. These services will be invitation only due to the pandemic. A viewing for friends and family will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy.
Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be made at larkinmortuary.com