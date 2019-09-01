|
|
Patricia Osborne Birkinshaw
"Together Again"
Patricia Osborne Birkinshaw- our sweet mother, grandmother, and great grandmother left this earth to join her enteral true love on August 27, 2019. Pat was born December 28, 1935, in Salem, Utah to Lewis and Pearl Carlson Osborne. She grew up in Sugarhouse and raised her family in Holladay.
She was the oldest of three and had a special bond with her siblings. Experiencing loss at a young age, Pat had to grow up quickly. She married her high school sweetheart Mont Bailey Birkinshaw in the Salt Lake Temple on August 19, 1954. From this union, four children completed their family. Dad passed away on March 21, 2001.
Mom was the strength of our family. She wore a smile wherever she went and her favorite saying was "make a friend every day". She loved to travel and found someone she knew wherever she went. She was always up for an adventure be it a quick girls trip, lunch with her cousins, or even battling cancer. Her greatest joys were building a family cabin with her husband and making memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to send a card, chat on the phone, or enjoy a movie.
Mom worked at Erickson Pharmacy in Holladay for 28 years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed her trips to the temple and time spent with her Ward friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Mont, brother-in-law Raymon Baxter, sister-in-law Susan Smith Osborne, and niece Kathy Baxter. In-laws William Crabtree Birkinshaw and Ruth Bailey Birkinshaw, sister-in-law JoAnn Birkinshaw Lewis, and brother-in-law Lamar Lewis.
Pat is survived by her sons, Kim Birkinshaw, Wade Birkinshaw of Salt Lake City, daughters Laurie (Mick) Rogers of Castle Dale, and Jill (Wes) Giles of Vado, NM., 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, sister Lois Baxter and brother Philip Osborne and Sue Wagstaff, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Although our hearts are broken, we know that she is so happy to be embraced by the love of her eternal husband, parents, and all those she has long-awaited visits. We will forever hold her in our hearts.
At this time, we want to thank all those who have shown mom so much love and kindness over the last few months. It meant so much to her.
We would like to invite all family and friends to join us in a celebration of Pat's life.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 3rd from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 4th from 10-10:45 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery 3115 East Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019