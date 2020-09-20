1/1
Holladay, UT-She died on September 15, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was married to the love of her life, Richard, for 52 years. They had three wonderful children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Jenny), Wingate, NC; Nicole, Murray; and Heather (Zeb) Rentz-Bjorge, Holladay; four grandchildren, Jessica, Jack, Jane, and Luna. She loved greatly and was greatly loved. Mom was a fighter, through many years of injuries, surgeries, and illnesses, she fought to continue to be with her family. Last weekend, she was hit with an acute infection that she was not able to recover from and we felt it was finally time for her to rest. The world lost an amazing woman on September 15th. Please join us for an informal celebration in her honor on Saturday, September 26th 1pm-3pm at Big Cottonwood Regional Park- Creekside Park Pavilion, 1592 E. Murray Holladay Rd., Holladay, UT 84117. Social distancing and face coverings are requested. In lieu of flowers, Mom would want you to remember to vote on November 3rd. For full obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/patricia-ruth-rentz/

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
