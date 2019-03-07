|
Patricia (Patti) Lynne Snyder
1951-2019
Patricia (Patti) Lynne Snyder, passed away at the age of 67 at Copper Ridge Health Care Center on Monday, March 4, 2019. Patti was born April 29, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine and Dean Barber, her older brother Craig Barber, and her son David Sanchez. Patti is survived by her sons Michael Snyder and Benjamin (Ben) Snyder, daughter-in-law Rebecca Richardson, and grandchildren Milo and Felix Snyder.
Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the LDS chapel on 1165 East 8600 South, Sandy, UT 84094. A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Memorial Holladay Cemetery on 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, UT 84117. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019