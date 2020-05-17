|
|
Patrick Fernandez
1967 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our loving son, brother, and uncle, Patrick Waymond Fernandez, died on May 12, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was born March 19, 1967 in Salt Lake City to Reyes Fernando and Oralia Gonzalez Fernandez.
Patrick graduated from West High School and worked as a very talented landscaper. He liked to fix and play different musical instruments. No one could play the harmonica like he could. He was a very talented and gifted young man. He was a unique cook. He had a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He really enjoyed laughing and making others laugh, too. He impacted many lives and will continue to do so with the memories that we all hold in our hearts.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Oralia, six brothers, three sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Patrick's life will be held when the churches reopen.
A special thanks to all of his family and friends for their love and support for Patrick.
For those who wish to express condolences please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020