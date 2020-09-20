1/2
Patrick Garcia
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Reid Garcia
1944 ~ 2020
Patrick Reid Garcia of Holladay Utah, unexpectedly passed away on September 1, 2020.
Pat was raised and lived his life in Holladay Utah with his parents Andrew and Louise Garcia. In 1961 he married Beverlee Bullock. With their home established in Holladay Utah, Pat and Bev had their son Andy and daughters Dominie and Cindy. On September 29th, Pat's 76 birthday there will be a celebration of Pat's life held from 2~4:00 pm at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. With this celebration of Pat's life, we wish to encourage car club friends and family to participate by parking their Street Rods on the north lawn just adjacent to the mausoleum at the celebration site.
For celebration of life and obituary details visit www.memorialutah.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved