Patrick Reid Garcia
1944 ~ 2020
Patrick Reid Garcia of Holladay Utah, unexpectedly passed away on September 1, 2020.
Pat was raised and lived his life in Holladay Utah with his parents Andrew and Louise Garcia. In 1961 he married Beverlee Bullock. With their home established in Holladay Utah, Pat and Bev had their son Andy and daughters Dominie and Cindy. On September 29th, Pat's 76 birthday there will be a celebration of Pat's life held from 2~4:00 pm at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. With this celebration of Pat's life, we wish to encourage car club friends and family to participate by parking their Street Rods on the north lawn just adjacent to the mausoleum at the celebration site.
For celebration of life and obituary details visit www.memorialutah.com
.