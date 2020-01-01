Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Patrick H. McGean


1946 - 2019
Patrick H. McGean Obituary
Patrick H McGean
In Memory of
Patrick H McGean
Murray, Utah
1946 - 2019
Patrick walked to the beat of a different drum. He knew no strangers. He is survived by his life partner, Cindy Nelson and his children; Hannah, Isaiah, Erin and Sebastian, also hundreds of lifelong friends. Patrick will be missed. A small gathering for friends to say goodbye or share a story of Patrick's crazy life will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @6:00 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery at 6500 So Redwood Rd. West Jordan Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
