|
|
Patsy Ann Rippy Bond
Jan 24, 1948 ~ Dec 3, 2019
Born Jan.24,1948 in Oklahoma City, OK. and raised by her loving grandmother Dixie Walton (Niney) in Shawnee, OK., she left this earthly existence on Dec. 3, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with health issues. Patsy was an accomplished pianist and also played the violin, but one of her many talents was on the tennis court. Attending Shawnee High School, she won 4 state singles championships in a row and received the Shawnee High School "Athlete of the Year" award. Moving on to Odessa Jr. College, in 1967, in her freshman year she won the U.S.L.T.A. National Singles Intercollegiate Championships, was in the National Honor Society and was selected for American Junior College's "Who's Who". That same year she won a Gold Medal in doubles and a silver medal in singles at the Pan America Games in Winnipeg, Canada. She also represented the United States in the Pre-Olympics Championships held in Guadalajara, Mexico and won a gold medal in doubles. She then attended the University of Texas at El Paso on a full ride scholarship where she played number 1 in singles. Patsy competed nationally and during her tennis career won 5 National Doubles Championships. She was inducted into the Oklahoma District Tennis Association's HALL OF FAME, and the U.S. Tennis Hall of Fame. Graduating with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education, she taught 3rd grade at Beehive Elementary in the Granite School District in West Valley City where her students loved her as much as she loved them. Patsy was married to Larry Reid, later divorced. She then met and married Kenneth. Patsy leaves behind her husband, her daughters, Becky and Karen, one step daughter, Kasie, two step sons Kevin and Kelly, and ten grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son Christopher, step daughter Kristi, her mother and father and her beloved "Niney". Her loving and caring spirit will be greatly missed by her husband, her family, the many friends she has made on her walks, and her two Shelties, Rusty and Maddie, We would like to express our thanks to the caring people at Aspen Ridge Rehabilitation, and the nurses and doctors at the Alta View Emergency Department and the Intermountain Medical Center. As Patsy wished, there will be no funeral held but a celebration of life will be held in the future. Any donations should be made in her name to the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake or the Billy Graham Evangelical Association
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019