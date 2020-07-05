1/1
Patsy E. Guthrie
Patsy E. Guthrie
1933 ~ 2020
It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Patsy Elna Guthrie on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Patsy was born on March 17, 1933 in Midvale, Utah. She was married to Jack Guthrie, later deceased. Patsy loved to dance; she and Jack always would go ballroom dancing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Wilford and Mary Elizabeth Sisam and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Marion George and two grandchildren, Dillion and Kelsey and many nieces and nephews. Patsy had a great furry companion and friend, Angel, who stayed by her side all the time. The family would like to thank Melissa for her great care of Patsy.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Midvale City Cemetery, 450 West 7500 South. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside from 10-10:45 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Goff Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Midvale City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
