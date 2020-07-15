July 28, 1939 ~ July 9, 2020Pat was born In Plainview, TX to Elmo "Tex" & Eileen Anglin. She was the oldest of five children & started her younger years as a backup singer for Lefty Frizzell. Pat was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star as were both of her parents & late husband. Pat loved to sing & dance & wasn't afraid to try new moves like Twerking or the Stanky Leg with her family.After settling down, she had her first two children; Scot & Raylene Willey. She later married the love of her life Neil Craft on May 10th, 1976 in Elko, NV. Soon after, Brandi & Sheri were born & their family was complete. Together they owned the Midway Lounge & Cafe & Shanty Shack in WVC, UT.When she wasn't playing on her pool league, bowling league, or watching the Dallas Cowboys & Broncos play, you could find her playing games with her family & cheering on her all-time favorite team the Utah Jazz. Pat & her family moved to Moab, UT in 1989 where they purchased & ran the Edge of the Desert Trailer Park. Once the nest was empty, she went to work for the local City Market until she retired.Pat had a love for her family & friends that was truly amazing. Her sweet, caring nature made those around her feel very special. Although she was a spitfire to say the least, she knew exactly what she wanted out of life! Pat was blessed with six grandchildren & three great grandchildren. She was a wonderful Mother, Mamma, Sister, Aunt, & Friend & will be deeply missed. She was able to leave this earth in her home while holding both of her daughter's hands.Pat is preceded in death by her Husband: Neil Craft; Parents: Tex & Eileen Anglin; Children: Scot Willey & Sheri Craft; Brother: Kevan Anglin; Brother-in-Law: Craig Hinckley, & Great Nephew: Branson Smith.She Is survived by: Daughters: Raylene (Ken) Moore & Brandi Craft; Siblings: Burl (Pam) Anglin, Dennis (Christine) Anglin & Kelly Hinckley.A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug 1st at Old City Park at 6:00 pm in Moab, UT.You may send condolences to the family at