Patsy "Marie" Nash
Beloved Wife and Mother
Marie (Williams) Nash passed away on January 28, 2020, at home in South Jordan, Utah at the age of 65. Marie was born to George and Louise Williams on November 4, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She started her family young, having two daughters, Sabrina & Charice. While raising them as a single mom, she decided to return to school to make a brighter future. After earning her degree, she met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Nash, adding sons, Brian & Derrick. The family was then completed with the addition of Branden a few years later (along with a new ceiling fan).
Marie was known for being the feisty matriarch of the family, passing on her name to many generations of strong women. She had an unyielding determination to ensure that everyone was taken care of. She was a free spirit who loved to have a good time, from softball games with the family to dancing at concerts. Anytime we see hearts, hummingbirds, or Betty Boop, we'll be reminded of the love she gave us all.
Marie will be missed dearly by all who know her. We take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her dad, George; brother, Jack; stepson, Derrick; & sister in law, Kami. She leaves behind her mom, Louise; brothers: Ray, Jimmy, Jason; husband, Ken; children: Sabrina (Shawn), Charice, Brian (Kelli), Branden; grandchildren: Draven, Kylie, Caleb, Gabe, Athena, Dakota, Deja, Connor, Kendric, Jord'n, Aiden, Ragnar, Kristal, Kylee; & her soul sista, Dawna.
A celebration of life will be held this spring in her honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020