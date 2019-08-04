Home

Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
East Ridge Fourth Ward Chapel
11777 South Willow Wood Drive
Draper, UT
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
East Ridge Fourth Ward Chapel
11777 South Willow Wood Drive
Draper, UT
Patti Hinckley Newell


1929 - 2019
Patti Hinckley Newell Obituary
1929 ~ 2019
Patti Hinckley Newell died August 1, 2019 of natural causes at her home. She was 90 years old.
She was born July 21, 1929 to Claude and Mildred Hinckley in Provo, Utah. She was a medical secretary for many years here and in California. Patti is survived by her husband of 31 years, John Newell, his daughter Launda and her 2 children, and Patti's 2 brothers Mike and Jerome.
Patti had five children with Paul M White: Pamelaune, Kristine, Ronald, Cindee and Rebecca and raised two stepsons with him, David and Doug. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the East Ridge Fourth Ward Chapel, located at 11777 South Willow Wood Drive, Draper, Utah at 1PM. A gathering of family and friends will begin at noon prior to the service.
See www.premierfuneral.com for a more complete obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
