Patty was born December 20, 1941 in SLC, UT to Charlene and John "Buck" Thomas. Patty passed away on the beautiful fall morning of October 6, 2019, which also happens to be the birthday of her older and only brother, John P. Thomas. We are certain she was greeted by John on the morning she passed. Patty is preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her daughter Kimberlee Grant Pearson, granddaughter Ashlee Pearson Ostler (Chris), and great granddaughter Aspen (8).
Patty enjoyed the beautiful things in life. She took great pride in making a house a home, making her yard her sanctuary for her and her fur-babies (most of which would be her beloved Shi Tzu's). Patty had a knack for knickknacks. If she wasn't at home or work there was a very high probability that you could find her at any Ross, TJ Maxx or Homegoods. If she already had one of something she loved, she would buy another for a family or a friend.
She owned and operated her own housekeeping and cleaning business for 30 years. She cherished her clientele-many of whom became close friends or in some cases, like family.
A special and heartfelt "Thank You" goes out to all of the staff that cared for Patty aka "Patty Cake" at Summit Senior Living. During the time she lived there, she too was able to make her space there feel like a beautiful home. She always knew she was safe, loved and cared for by so many there. In addition, we would also like to thank Inspirations Home Health for giving Patty nothing but exceptional care. She not only looked at caretakers as staff, but managed to bond with them, leaving this world with even more friendships than thought possible. Russel, and all the neighbors on 2000 E., "Thank You" will never express the gratitude our family has for you. Whether it was decorating her porch for the holidays, going on Sunday lunch dates, having her yard mowed or her snow plowed when she could no longer do it, you all were so selfless and helped keep her in the home she cherished for so much longer than we would have been able to do on our own.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held directly after at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. We welcome all that knew Patty and family to please join us there.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Parkinson's Foundation, Humane Society of Utah, or Utah's in honor of one of her dearest friends, Ruth E. Johnson. To share a memory of Patty or to offer condolences, please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019