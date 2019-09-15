|
Patty Lou Cope
1936 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Patty Lou Cope, 83 of Taylorsville, UT passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 8th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Patty was born in Bellevue, NE the daughter of Betty Jane and Howard Thomas Evans on August 17th, 1936. She grew up surrounded by countless aunts, uncles and cousins on a small farm. She enjoyed a hard-working and typical childhood for the times. Uncle Howard, Aunt Jessie and Aunt Phyllis spoiled her endlessly, though she would never admit it. She attended school in Bellevue and excelled at pranks on and with her cousins.
Patty married Lavern Cope on October 1st, 1956 in Albuquerque, NM. They had a chance encounter on Giordano Street in La Puente, CA while Patty was visiting her mother and Lavern was visiting his sister Bernice. They fell in love almost instantly. A surprise proposal came in the U.S. Mail along with a ring! Although she thought he was crazy, love was in the air and they married soon thereafter. Lavern's children Kenny and Rick were excited to be part of a new family.
Along with their daughter Brinda they settled in Denver, CO. Ronda was born a year later in Great Falls, MT. Greg rounded things out in 1963 soon after the FAA transferred Lavern to Salt Lake City, UT. They began their life anew in the land of Zion. Lavern passed away on October 31st, 1981 in Murray, UT.
Patty started a new chapter in her life in 1985 with Floyd Greenway who was a long-time family friend. Along with Floyd came his children Steven and Julie. Patty could not have been happier. They started their life in Taylorsville, UT where they enjoyed road trips, bowling and spending time with family and friends. Floyd passed away on October 22nd, 2006 in Taylorsville, UT.
Patty was devoted to her family and lived for those magical times gathering memories. She carried on the tradition of baking Grandma Jones' holiday sugar cookies, Christmas Eve celebrations, Easter Egg hunts with the grandkids and so many more. She was a faithful member of the Catholic Church for over 50 years and served in many positions. Her greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren and her cat Morris.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husbands. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Brinda (Joe), Ronda (Brooke), Greg (Kim), Steven (Sandy) and Julie (Paul), including her stepsons Kenny (Darla) and Rick (Patricia) and their families. Patty's brothers Shawn (Cora) and Arlin. Thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, September 16th at 12:00 PM at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 4914 S 2200 W, Taylorsville, UT. A Vigil will begin at 10:00 AM with a Scriptural Rosary starting at 11:30 AM.
Should friends desire, flowers can be sent to Memorial Redwood Mortuary at 6500 S Redwood RD, West Jordan, UT prior to services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019