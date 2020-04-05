|
|
Paul A. Reynolds, Jr.
1949~2020
Layton, UT-Paul A. Reynolds, Jr. passed away at home on March 31, 2020. He was born December of 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Paul A. Reynolds, Sr. and Ruby Dell Norton. He married the love of his life, Deeann Loveridge, in September of 1973 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Private services will be held. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. To read the complete obituary and share a condolence with the family please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/paul-a-reynolds-jr/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020