1934 ~ 2019
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Paul Anthony Stephenson, passed away suddenly on May 6, surrounded by his family.
Paul enjoyed dancing, country music and any book in which Western history and ghost towns were the subject. He liked a good joke, a nightcap and the Utah Jazz. A more patient man never lived.
Mostly, Paul loved spending time with family and friends, all of whom adored him for his caring and fun-loving personality.
He was born July 6, 1934 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to Ven Dean Stephenson and Velma Joy Norstrom Stephenson. His early years were spent in small, rural towns in Idaho along with his older brother, Larry, and younger sister, Linda Joy. Paul liked horses and often spoke of riding to the one-room schoolhouse where his father and mother were teachers.
Paul moved with his family to Kaysville in 1941 and graduated from Davis High School in 1952. He participated in many sports and attended Weber State College, where he played clarinet in the marching band.
In May 1954, he joined the U.S. Army and served honorably for two years, spending most of his time in Korea. Paul shared his infamous gift for dance with others, teaching at Arthur Murray and never missing a chance to find a partner to Western swing.
He met the love of his life, Peggy Powell, on a blind date and they were married on Nov. 3, 1956. It was a relationship that lasted more than 62 years. Together they raised four children, taking them camping and boating and creating a lifetime of memories.
Paul worked at the Utah Department of Transportation, starting as a surveyor and working his way up to be a field engineer.
After 32 years, Paul retired and he and Peggy set off on their many adventures. They pulled their RV through California, Arizona and Mexico always returning to spend the summer in Star Valley, Wyoming, where they golfed and made new friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Jill Green (Neal); Tammy Mendoza (James Adamson); Paula Law and Michael Paul Stephenson (Kathy); 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law Sheila Reisbeck and Debbie Bodell (Scott) and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and brother-in-law, Jerry Reisbeck.
Funeral services are Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main Street, Farmington. Visitation at the mortuary Friday, May 10, 6-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2019