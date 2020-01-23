Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the LDS Church
2901 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
the LDS Church
2901 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
the LDS Church
2901 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Paul Clint Warby


1945 - 2020
Paul Clint Warby Obituary
Paul "Clint" Warby
1945 ~ 2020
Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Paul Clint Warby, left this mortal existence on January 21, 2020 from the effects of Chronic-Lymphocytic-Leukemia. Clint was born May 8, 1945, a date that became known as V-E Day or Victory in Europe. Clint was the first child born to Paul White and Florian Matheson Warby.
A viewing will be Thursday January 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral services Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m., with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. Both will be held at the LDS Church, 2901 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah. See full online obituary at mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
