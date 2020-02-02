|
Paul D. Thornley passed away peacefully in his sleep from complications of Parkinson's Disease on Jan 30, 2020.
Paul was born to Delles Layton Thornley and Thelma Barkdull Hughes Thornley on Dec 21, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Paul was an Elder and an ordained Seventy in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in a variety of Church callings.
Paul served a mission for the Church in Mexico where he contracted hepatitis and was released to come home for treatment. While in the hospital, he was treated by a young Nurse by the name of Beverly Roberts. Paul and Beverly were sealed in the Oakland, California Temple and afterwards raised four children in Riverside, California and East Millcreek, Utah respectively.
Paul was a successful salesman throughout his life. He started his sales career with French's Mustard as a manufacturers representative in California and then entered the telecommunications industry. He worked for Motorola Communications in California and Utah for over 20 years. He also worked for Skaggs Telecommunications Service as Sales Manager, Regional Manufacturers Representative for RCA/TacTec and as an Account Manager for American Paging and Petersen Electric & Communications.
Paul also spent over 10 years working in the Funeral and Mortuary business as a Funeral Associate for Colonial Mortuary and Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.
Paul was always learning and reading books to improve his knowledge. He became a Realtor and Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office and was one of the first Deputies of the Sheriff's Reserve Corps. He worked as a volunteer Reserve Deputy for over 20 years and was one of the first Sheriff's Deputies to be trained as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Paul served in the Utah National Guard, was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, loved electronics and technology and was a licensed amateur (HAM) radio technician later in life. His work vehicles were always equipped with radio telephones beginning in the 1970's -long before cellular phones were available.
Paul made lasting relationships with his friends at South High School where he graduated and then briefly attended Brigham Young University after he was married. He had a knack for making friends and had many friends throughout his life. His favorite saying to his friends and work associates was: "Keep Smiling". He loved his Thornley and Layton heritage and was proud of his pioneer Mormon ancestry.
Paul was a lover of animals and particularly loved his Labrador Retrievers that gave him unconditional love and support throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly C. Thornley, his daughters, Tamara J. Reynolds (Todd), Krista K. Bentley and sons, Scott P. Thornley and Steven A. Thornley (Cara). He is the grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Grandeur Peak Ward Chapel, 3410 E. Millstream Lane, SLC, Utah 84109.
The Interment will directly follow at the Mausoleum at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Primary Children's Medical Center or the Welfare/Humanitarian Aid Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020