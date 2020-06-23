1962 ~ 2020

Paul Isaac Mohammed, 58, devoted husband and father, beloved son, uncle, nephew and cousin, passed peacefully on June 9, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by friends and family after relentlessly battling stage four cancer. Typical of Paul, he fought hard with strength and positivity, aided by outpouring love from his army of supporters until the very end.

Born in Tooele, Utah, Paul's formative years were spent growing up in the remote town of Dugway, Utah, with a lifelong band of brotherhood friends. Paul and his brothers played on every high school sports team from softball to basketball to football, and Paul was the student body president his senior year. The foundation for Paul's work ethic, leadership and love of sports came from his family upbringing in Dugway.

Paul went on to the University of Utah where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Business Administration. He began his career in Salt Lake City, Utah, and married Connie Vanikiotis. Together they raised two great kids, Anthony and Adriana, a source of pride and the center of their lives. Paul's work later moved the family to Phoenix, Arizona.

Whether coaching little league baseball, managing his son's soccer team or being a hype man for his daughter's cheerleading team, Paul was a dedicated, supportive father. The tenacity and old school toughness he lived by in his own sports he passed on to his kids. "Pops" was considered a second father by numerous kids whom he mentored and cherished. He cared about the kids, "kicking ass" if needed and building people up. The Mohammed household was considered home by many.

Paul was noted for his inspirational leadership, voice of reason and humor. His teasing, straight shooting and genuine nature made him a man with many friends and a family favorite. He was a curious learner and reader, regularly sharing his knowledge with others. Paul enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, and especially took pleasure in hiking, whether it was in the desert terrain of Arizona or the alpine mountains of Alaska. A Utah Utes fan and a diehard Dodgers fan, family loved going to football and baseball games with him. Family mattered to Paul, and, being an avid photographer, he always had a camera in hand to capture the memories.

Paul is survived by his wife, Connie, children, Anthony (Sydney) and Adriana, parents, Abraham and Eva, siblings, Greg (Liz) and Joe (Kim), in-laws, Bill and Irene Vanikiotis, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews all of whom he cared for deeply. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle Joe, Uncle Bobby, Niece Alexis and others.

Paul chose to donate his body to aid others in advancing science and medicine. Due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health of Paul's many friends and family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in time in Salt Lake City.



