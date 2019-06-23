Home

Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
LDS Main Street Chapel LDS 2nd Ward
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS Main Street Chapel LDS 2nd Ward
Paul J. Anderton Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
St George, UT - Paul J. Anderton age 86 passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019. Paul was born November 22, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George B. and Alameda J. Jessen Anderton.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS Main Street Chapel LDS 2nd Ward. A Visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019
