Paul J Meier
1956-2019
South Jordan, UT-Paul Meier, of South Jordan, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. He was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on May 12, 1956 to Roland Edward Meier and Sulvia Ann Utech Meier. He grew up in Sturgeon Bay attending primary school and high school there. Paul moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1980 where he developed a love of working with woods which would ultimately turn into a hobby he loved and shared with those around him. In 1983 Paul met the love of his life, Carol Brown. Together they enjoyed playing pool and remodeling homes they lived in. Paul became an integral part of Carol's family and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren thought of him as Poppa. Paul pursued upper education degrees, graduating with high honors from Salt Lake Community College. Paul loved riding his motorcycle and this past summer was able to tour Wisconsin, go to the 115th Anniversary of Harley Davidson, and go to Sturgis. Paul is survived by Carol, children Marcy (Craig) Funk, Aric (Yvonne) Schneider; Grandchildren, Bryan (Mikah) Brown, Samantha (Dan) Rivera, Cole Funk, Jackson Funk, Jessica (Travis) Ysasaga, Alex Schneider, Miah Schneider; Great Grandchildren, Bridger Ball, Layden Brown, Kieran Brown, Gabriel Rivera. His mother, and siblings, Cheryl (Gary) Schott, Debora Meier, Susan Meier (Scott) Davis, and Kurt Meier. He is preceded in death by his father and a grandson, Curtis Schneider. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to be made to the in Paul's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019