Paul "PK" Kevin Clark
July 26, 1962 ~ Sept 2, 2019
PK left us peacefully on September 2, 2019, after courageously fighting a rare disease for the past eight months. His tenacity and toughness afforded his family more time with him, which they cherished. This last October, Paul was in the best shape of his life and completed a 50 mile ultra marathon as the pinnacle of his numerous running achievements and multiple RAGNAR races. While our family is devasted by his early departure, we are comforted that he's finally at peace.
PK was born July 26,1962 in Salt Lake City to Paul Monroe Clark and Patricia Jean Gardner. As the oldest of the three Clark boys, he could always be found with his Irish twin brother, Mike getting into mischief. He also dumped countless quarters into the Asteroid machine for his younger brother, Brian. He spent hours with his two brothers and dad helping to build the little league baseball complex at St. Ann. When the boy's dad passed in 1981, PK was the rock that kept the family together. As his mother battled dementia, he was by her side, making sure she was well taken care of each and every day. PK could be found the Friday before every St. Paddy's day, painting shamrocks on the parade route and making sure this tradition lived on.
As a perennial Catholic school kid, PK attended Cosgriff and Judge Memorial where he played football, baseball and wrestled, graduating in 1980. His acceptance to The Citadel Military College of South Carolina was one of his dad's proudest moments. He received his degree in History from The Citadel in 1984. He then followed in his dad's footsteps and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. PK built lasting friendships during his time in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after eight years. He touched lives from coast to coast and had a special skill of making friends wherever he was.
Paul's proudest accomplishment were his two children, Paul and Shannon. Their mental fortitude and grit are a direct result of his influence. PK cherished his kids and could always be heard from the sidelines, cheering them on. Over the past few months he drew strength from Paul and Shannon.
PK spent the last seven years chasing adventures with the love of his life, Evilyn, from the desert to the sea. While they met later in life, PK had found happiness. Always the explorer, PK and Evilyn would travel by plane, train or automobile for an adventure. A lover of history, every weekend brought a new discovery of remote trail, mine, or ghost town. When PK got sick, Evilyn was by his side day and night as best friend, cheerleader, drill instructor and advocate.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his children Paul and Shannon and their mother Nancy; brothers Mike (Tammy) and their children Alexandra and Dillon; Brian (Jennifer Layman) and their children Jack and Lily; and his mother (Patricia Clark). He is preceded in death by his dad (Paul Clark).
Friends are invited to an Irish Wake to celebrate his life on Saturday, September 14 from 3:00 until 6:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Casual attire preferred per PK's preference, his favorite color was orange.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in PK's name to the Amyloidosis Foundation: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/pkpc/
Visit www.starksfuneral.com to view tribute slide video and to share your photos and memories with the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019