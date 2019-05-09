Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SunRiver Angel Arch Bldg.
1483 W. Angel Arch Drive
St. George, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
South Jordan River Ridge 8th Ward Bldg
1409 W. Shields Lane
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
South Jordan River Ridge 8th Ward Bldg
1409 W. Shields Lane
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Marsh


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Marsh Obituary
In Loving Memory
St. George, Utah-Our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Paul Allen Marsh, passed away in his home in St. George, UT on May 3, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a visitation prior to services at 9:30 am at the South Jordan River Ridge 8th Ward Bldg, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Lawns Cemetery in SLC. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.
Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com
for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now