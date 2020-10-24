1/1
Paul Merola
1950 - 2020
Apr. 26, 1950 ~ Oct. 16, 2020
Paul Merola, loving husband, father and hater of ATVs and drones, passed away suddenly the night of October 16th at home.
Despite his sometimes bear-like demeanor, he was a big softy with a large heart for animals, his family and friends.
He would always lend a hand or an unsolicited opinion. He loved his spaceship car, fly-fishing, golf, Italy, long walks by the river and playing Words with Friends. He was a storyteller and loved to relive the graduation party he threw for his friends in 1969 as well as the time he caught two foul balls at a Buzz baseball game. He will be missed as well as his homemade pizza that he had perfected over the years but never shared the recipe.
Never one for sentiment or religiosity, there will be no service as they made him uncomfortable but if you feel so inclined, have a plate of pasta or plant a tree in his honor. Paul would want you to remember him in your own way.
You could also make a donation in his name to the Audubon Society of Utah as we all know how much he loved his birds. It was almost like a superpower how he could identify a bird no one could even see.
His wife, Hannah and two daughters, Emily and Natalie, as well as his grandson Xander miss him terribly already.
Paul was a lot of things to a lot of people but one thing he will not be is forgotten as long as we hold on to his memory.
Condolences may be shared at www.leavittsmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Shila Weese
Shila
Friend
October 22, 2020
We will never forget the time we shared in Yellowstone - a gift we will remember forever. We are deeply saddened and share your sorrow. We loved Paul and will miss him.
Debbie and Art
Debbie and Art Corrado
Friend
October 22, 2020
Paul was a great coworker and mentor who provided great service to his clients and Vocational Rehabilitation before he retired.
Jeff Linford
Coworker
