1929 ~ 2020

On Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Pocatello, Idaho, Paul Morris Pedersen passed into the loving arms of our Father in Heaven and was finally able to be reunited with his beautiful, eternal sweetheart Verla.

Paul was born on June 9, 1929 to Peter Marius Pedersen and Bodil Kirstine Jensen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was an only child to this union and was their pride and joy. He was the 1st born American as both his parents immigrated from Denmark at young ages to become United States Citizens and to be closer to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints headquarters.

Paul met the love of his life, Verla Dame at the body shop "Les Taylor Motors" in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was the shop foreman and Verla was the accounts manager. They were married on July 2, 1954 in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple.

Paul was proceeded in death by his wife Verla Dame Pedersen, his father and mother, father in-law and mother in-law and his grandson Dirk Kunz. He is survived by his 5 children: Paul Mark Pedersen (Judy), Verla Jean Kunz (Ian), Kenneth Howard Pedersen (Jaimi), Roger Morris Pedersen (Augusta Theodora "Molly") and Colleen Marie McCulloch (Scott), 24 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held November 12, 2020 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Liberty Ward Chapel at 12:00 pm with a viewing from 10:00 - 11:45 am prior to services.



