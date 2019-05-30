|
|
Paul Patron Soria
1926 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Paul P. Soria, age 93, died on May 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on March 30, 1926 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Julian and Dulcinea Soria. He married Rose Cordova on June 25th 1949. Paul is a WWII veteran and served in the Asia-Pacific. He worked for Kennecott Copper Smelter as a locomotive engineer for 39 years. He also worked for the Road Home Family Shelter for 29 years. Our dad was a people person and loved playing the guitar and singing for others and most of all, watching all of his grandkids play baseball. He also loved watching his westerns and Colorado Rockies. Paul is survived by his wife Rose; daughters Barbara (Dixon) Galbreath, Anita (Willie) Martinez, Paula (Rick) Breeze; sister Tillie (John) Villa; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sally McDermaid; 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Special thanks to the Solstice Hospice team, especially Michelle, his wonderful nurse whom our dad loved, as well as Anthony for his special care.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 PM with a rosary by Father Dominic Ha 7:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT, 84123. Friends and family may gather Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM with funeral services following at 1:00 PM also at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Interment to follow. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019