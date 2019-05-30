Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Soria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Soria


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Patron Soria
1926 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Paul P. Soria, age 93, died on May 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on March 30, 1926 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Julian and Dulcinea Soria. He married Rose Cordova on June 25th 1949. Paul is a WWII veteran and served in the Asia-Pacific. He worked for Kennecott Copper Smelter as a locomotive engineer for 39 years. He also worked for the Road Home Family Shelter for 29 years. Our dad was a people person and loved playing the guitar and singing for others and most of all, watching all of his grandkids play baseball. He also loved watching his westerns and Colorado Rockies. Paul is survived by his wife Rose; daughters Barbara (Dixon) Galbreath, Anita (Willie) Martinez, Paula (Rick) Breeze; sister Tillie (John) Villa; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sally McDermaid; 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Special thanks to the Solstice Hospice team, especially Michelle, his wonderful nurse whom our dad loved, as well as Anthony for his special care.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 7:00 PM with a rosary by Father Dominic Ha 7:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT, 84123. Friends and family may gather Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM with funeral services following at 1:00 PM also at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Interment to follow. To view extended obituary and leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now