Paul Swenson Reid
1927 ~ 2020
Paul Swenson Reid, 92, passed away in Cedar City, Utah, on November 2, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1927, in Hawthorne, California to Christopher Patrick and Sylvie Elizabeth Reid. He was married to the love of his life, Pauline Michels, on November 13, 1951, in Murray, Utah. Paul was drafted into the US Army in January 1951, and served in the Korean War as a Radio Mechanic until 1953. After serving he returned home and began his career as a diesel mechanic working throughout the Salt Lake Valley. Friends and family remember Paul's willingness to help friends and neighbors with even the smallest of projects. He was most remembered for his love to tinker with anything mechanical. Paul's other passions included fishing, boating, camping, hunting and spending time in the outdoors.
Paul was preceded in death by his youngest son, Chad Richard Reid, and siblings, Jack D. (Georgia) Reid and Patricia (John Paul) Parham.
Paul is survived by his wife, Pauline Reid; three children and daughter-in-law, Ann (Rick) Petersen, Christopher (Karen) Reid, Sherrie (Tom) Butterfield and Linda (Chad) Reid; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at Murray City Cemetery on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
