Paul Vern Mangelson
1943 ~ 2020
Paul Vern Mangelson, age 77, of Levan, Utah, died peacefully at home on November 28, 2020.
Paul was born on March 19, 1943 to Vern and Vivian Mangelson. Paul married Sandra Lee Jackson May 27, 1967 and raised 6 children - 5 daughters and 1 son. In his 40 year career with the UHP, Paul had a knack for getting tons of illicit drugs off the road and out of the market. Paul made hundreds of felony drug arrests and recovered 146 stolen vehicles and loved to recount each one.
Paul is survived by his children, Molly (Scott) Brenchley of Spanish Fork; Amy (Jason) Roper of Taylorsville, Paula (Casey) Nielson of Alpine; Emilee (Joseph) Eyre of Levan; Charles Mangelson of Provo; Annie (Jim) Nielson of Spanish Fork; 20 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Mary (Vaughn) Matthews of Murray and Nancy McPherson of Sandy; sisters-in-law, Judy (Morris) Wright, Barbara Cowan, Lisa (Morris) Blackett all of Nephi, and Fawn Steele of Provo. Brothers-in-law Scott (Eve) Jackson of Ferron and Bart (Carmen) Jackson of Nephi. Many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Mangelson and his father and mother.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North Nephi, Utah. Due to Covid-19, please wear a mask and follow all state and local social distancing guidelines.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Levan Cemetery, Levan Utah at 12 noon. The public is invited to attend; please bring your own chair.
For a full obituary, please visit https://www.goffmortuary.com/obituary/Paul-Mangelson