Paul David West
1942 ~ 2020
On Tuesday May 5th 2020 Paul David West was taken from us suddenly by a heart attack. Born on February 1st 1942 in SLC, UT to John E West and Betty W West. He is the oldest of 6 kids.
Paul was student body president at Granite High, class of 1960, he lettered in track and was an Eagle Scout. Paul was a passionate patriotic Army Veteran who loved his Country. After serving an LDS mission in Australia, he married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Ellertson. They were married at the Salt Lake Temple on October 15th 1964. They have 4 children, Michele, James (Shannon), Jennifer(Adam) and Alison (Chase) and 10 grandchildren.Paul graduated from the U of U in 1967 with a Bachelor's in Banking and Finance. With his degree, he excelled in every job he had. He always gave 110% and gave his all in every part of his life, whether it be his work, friends and family, his hobbies and of course his infamous joke telling. He will be missed by all that knew him.
We would like to thank all the amazing friends and family who have reached out and helped in this sad time.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family viewing will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at Utah Veterans Memorial Park and will be streamed live on Jenkins-Soffe facebook page. Online condolences may be submitted at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 9, 2020