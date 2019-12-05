|
|
Paul W. Flandro
1921~ 2019
Our beloved Paul Woods Flandro died of natural causes at the age of 98 on December 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and all six children. His final breath was taken as we were singing the family song, "The Lord Bless You and Keep You."
Paul was born on August 26, 1921 to Arthur Louis Flandro and Mabel Claire Pendleton, the first of six strong, independent and musically talented children. He attended East High School in Salt Lake City and the University of Utah where he learned to love horses and play polo with the ROTC. Paul graduated with a degree in business in June 1943. At the same time, he received his military commission for service in the US Marine Corps.
During World War II, Capt. Paul W. Flandro served in five campaigns in the Pacific Theater. He led the first group of Marines to enter Nagasaki, Japan after the atomic bomb in August 1945, giving candy to the frightened Japanese children on the way. He also served during the Korean War in 1951. Paul loved the United States of America, and he proudly raised and saluted the flag daily for his entire life.
Just before he left for war, Paul married Marian Bluhm on September 17, 1943 in the Salt Lake Temple, and theirs is a true love story. For the 76-plus years of their union, Paul and Marian were devoted companions and sweethearts. They loved dancing to the music of the big bands, and he often called her his 'Queen.' Together, they became the parents of six beautiful children and created a warm and loving home that was open to everyone. In caring for his homes, he was the consummate handyman.
Paul was happy, ambitious, honest, hard-working, social and fun to be with. He served his country, church, family and friends with devotion and loyalty. He worked as a purchasing manager for Litton Industries and Evans & Sutherland. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a bishopric and High Council.
Being youth-oriented, Paul enjoyed scouting and was the first executive director of Junior Achievement in Utah. He was active in the Salt Lake Rotary Club and Purchasing Managers Association. For 27 years, he enjoyed being a guide on Temple Square. After retirement, Paul and Marian served an LDS mission in San Bernardino, California, traveled together and thoroughly enjoyed being grandparents. Always adventurous and daring, Paul even played in a game of polo at 80 years of age.
Paul lived a full, happy and honorable life. Knowing and loving him was our pleasure. He leaves a posterity of 23 grandchildren (two deceased) and 41 great-grandchildren with more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Royce Flandro, Beverly Call and Dayle Flandro. Paul is survived by two brothers, Scott Flandro and Mark Flandro, his sweet wife, Marian Flandro, and his children, Paulette Stevens, Claudia Howells (Jerry), Nancy McKay (Dave), Shannon Christiansen (Bob), David Flandro (Bonnie) and Brian Flandro.
At this tender time, we express our appreciation to Paul and Marian's many friends and family members for their love and support, especially to The Abbington for providing kind and gentle care.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Paul Flandro on the afternoon of Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Salt Lake Little Cottonwood Stake Center, 1160 East Vine Street in Murray, Utah. Friends and family may gather at the viewing, beginning at 12:00 noon. The funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at the Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S. Highland Drive. Always faithful - SEMPER FI!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019