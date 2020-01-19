|
1961 ~ 2020
Paula was born in Salt Lake City, UT on July 1, 1961 to Patsy and Blaine Barnes. She passed away after an 18 month battle with cancer on January 12, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her two sons by her side.
So many incredible people have shown their love and support by helping and reaching out to the family during this difficult time. It shows just how special she was and how many hearts she touched. She was beautiful, inside and out. She was very proud of her work as an Administrative Assistant, but the job she was most proud of was raising her two boys. She loved to write, read, craft, play the organ and go boating with her family and friends, although nothing brought her more joy than attending her sons' ball games and cheering them on. In her later years, she loved cheering for her grandkids in their activities as well.
Paula is survived by her two sons, Shaun (Amber) and Kyle (Tayler), 5 grandchildren; Mikenzie, Jordyn, Carter, Ryder, and Rowan, two sisters, Wendy (Que), Jenifer and brother, Jeff. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Scott, and niece, Kavie.
Paula wished to donate her body to research in hopes of one day finding a cure. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020